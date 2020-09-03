Kajol and Ajay decide to part ways for happiness of their children

(@fidahassanain)

Popular Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay are planning to live with their children as Nysa is living in Singapore while son Yug is in India.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2020) Popular couple of Bollywood Kajol and Ajay Devgn decided to be separated with their children for their happiness, the sources close them said on Thursday.

According to Indian media reports, Kajol and Nysa flew to Singapore as the latter’s college reopens. The actress, they said would, stay with Nysa for few months in the city as she didn’t want to leave her alone amidst the pandemic.

“Nysa is studying at United World College of South East Asia in Singapore, and Kajol and Ajay don’t want their daughter to miss out on studies. At the same time, they don’t want her to be alone in a foreign country in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, which is why Kajol accompanied her there.

She would be staying in Singapore for the next few months.

In 2018, Ajay and she bought an apartment in the city to make their stay more comfortable, the reports said.

Nysa (daughter) and Yug (son) both are the children of Kajol and Ajay. Both actors are the prime example of opposite attract as Kajol is bubbly, talkative whereas Ajay is serious nature of man. The couple tied knot on February 24, 1999, leaving people thinking that their marriage won’t work, but the two proved everyone wrong with their strong bond.

The couple is blessed with two kids- the beautiful daughter, Nysa and the mischievous son, Yug. However, now the couple is planning to separate from each other for the sake of their kids.