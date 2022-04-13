UrduPoint.com

Kareena Kapoor Shares Morning Routine With Fans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 13, 2022 | 11:48 AM

Kareena Kapoor shares morning routine with fans

The actress while taking to her Instagram stories has shared picture of Jeh making a 'mess' on the floor.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2022) Kareena Kapoor has shared with the fans her morning routine.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena, mom to two sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan (also known as Jeh) took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Jeh making a 'mess' on the floor.

Jeh is seen sitting on a colourful play mat with a crayon in his hand as he colours away.

The actress lovingly captioned the adorable picture, writing, "Morning mess, mera beta (my son),".

