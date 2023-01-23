UrduPoint.com

Katrina Marks 70m Fan Following On Instagram

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Katrina marks 70m fan following on Instagram

The Bollywood diva has shared a beautiful selfie for her fans, with a caption “Here looking at you…..my 70mil #Instafamily”.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2023) Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is quite happy after her Instagram followers reached 70 million on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina has shared smiling picture of herself and extended love for her Instagram family.

The Jagga Jasoos actor wrote, “Here looking at you..... my 70mil #instafamily".

Her smiling selfie garnered millions of likes and comments within a short span of time despite that she did not wear makeup. Wrapped in a casual white t-shirt with blue denim jean click, Katrina looked gorgeous

Zoya Akhtar, a filmmaker, also made a comment on her photo to join her celebrations over success of 70 million Instargram followers.

Katrina will be seen in upcoming project of Jee Le Zaraa of Farhan Akhtar along with Priyanka Chopra and Alia bhatt.

