Keanu Reeves, Girlfriend Break Internet With First Public Appearance

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:49 PM

Keanu Reeves, girlfriend break internet with first public appearance

Most loving and renowned actor, Keanu Reeves, made a statement by going public with his girlfriend for the first time in 35 years of his career

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th November, 2019) Most loving and renowned actor, Keanu Reeves, made a statement by going public with his girlfriend for the first time in 35 years of his career.According to The Mirror, the actor, 55, put on an amorous display with artist Alexandra Grant, 46, when they tread the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala by Gucci, in Los Angeles over the weekend.They were very much in love as the couple shared longing gazes and held hands the whole time they were on the red carpet.Completely inseparable, Keanu proudly showed off his new girlfriend when they took their romance to the next level by going red carpet official.The Matrix star was evidently besotted with his love as they flaunted their blossoming romance.It appears things are serious as the actor has never been known to be cosy with any woman on the red carpet before in his career spanning 35 years.

Keanu and Alexandra worked together on books Ode To Happiness and Shadows and built up a close bond.Alexandra worked hard on the artwork while Keanu penned the poetry for the collection first released in 2011.Rumours had been swirling the pair had the hots for each other as they put on a cozy display while leaving a sushi bar in Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles in mid October.Over the years Keanu has previously been romantically linked to Amanda De Cadenet, Sandra Bullock and Claire Forlani.The actor dated Jill Schoelen in the 80s and he romanced Jennifer Syme in the 90s.Keanu and Jennifer suffered a tragedy when their daughter Ava was stillborn at eight months in 1999.In 2001, Jennifer died instantly at the age of 28 in a collision.

