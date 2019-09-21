"Kuch Yaadain, Kuch Batain" Session Held At Lahore Arts Council

The Lahore Arts Council started a new session titled "Kuch Yaadain, Kuch Batain" which provided the audience an opportunity to listen to great singers Suraiya Multanikar and Rahat Multanikar at the Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ):The Lahore Arts Council started a new session titled "Kuch Yaadain, Kuch Batain" which provided the audience an opportunity to listen to great singers Suraiya Multanikar and Rahat Multanikar at the Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall.

The Alhamra will invite celebrities from arts and culture to its monthly sessions.

In the first episode of the series, Suraiya Multani and her daughter shared their life experiences and their music journey to the audience while renowned singer Rahat Multanikar also performed.

Suraiya Multanikar sang some of her famous songs like "Barey Be Murawat Hain Yeh Hussan Walay" Faiz Ahmed's famous ghazals " Duno Jahan Teri Mohabat Main Haar Ke".

The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.