Legend lollywood melodious vocalist 'Akhlaq Ahmed' remembered

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Legend lollywood playback singer 'Akhlaq Ahmed' was remembered on his 22nd death anniversary on Wednesday (today).

He was born in May 8,1940. Akhlaq Ahmed debuted as a singer in the 1973 film 'Pazaib' and remained a successful singer in late 1970s and 1980s.

Akhlaq Ahmad had sung 140 songs in 90 urdu films. He had been passed before 19 years,A private news channels reported.

Akhlaq Ahmad was the third generation of top male playback singers in Pakistan film industry. "Sona na Chandi na koi Mehal" in film Bandish 1980 and "Sawan Aye Sawan jaye" in Chahat 1974 were his most super hit songs.

He suffered with a deadly disease of blood cancer and died on August 4�1999 at London. His last film as a singer was Nikah in 1998.

According to the figures� Akhlaq Ahmad sang nearly 117 songs in 86 films from 1973 to 1998.