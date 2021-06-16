Lok Virsa 'World Music Festival' 2021 to kick off on June 18

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with Hill Joint & Echo Records would arrange a special 'World Music Festival' 2021 from June 18(Friday) which would continue till 20.

A three-day festival would enthralled the audience with maintaining proper Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) during the event ,an official of Lok Virsa Muhammad Ali told APP on Wednesday.

He said the institute set the time to start the show at 6 o'clock which would be benefited for most of the people willing to come along with their family and friends.

A single ticket would hold price Rs 250 each person for each single day as Lok Virsa ensuring to highlight the skillful talent in front of the audience by giving various opportunities and platform to showcase their hidden talent,he added.

