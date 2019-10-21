UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maleficent Sequel Scares Up A Box-office Lead In N.America

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:40 PM

Maleficent sequel scares up a box-office lead in N.America

Disney s new "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" topped the North American box office for the weekend with an estimated take of $36 million despite falling far below the original 2014 film, an industry group reported Sunday

LOS ANGELES (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) Disney s new "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" topped the North American box office for the weekend with an estimated take of $36 million despite falling far below the original 2014 film, an industry group reported Sunday.The original "Maleficent," also starring Angelina Jolie, took in $69.4 million in its debut weekend, going on to earn $758 million globally.

Both films follow the evil sorceress of "Sleeping Beauty" fame; Michelle Pfeiffer plays a scheming Queen Ingrith in the latest movie.Slipping to second in its third week out was "Joker" from Warner Bros., at $29.2 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period, Exhibitor Relations said.

It stars Joaquin Phoenix in a backstory about the rise of Batman s maniacal nemesis.

In third place was new Sony release "Zombieland: Double Tap," at $26.7 million. With a star-laden cast including Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Luke Wilson and Rosario Dawson, the zombie comedy is expected to remain strong through the month-end Halloween holiday.In fourth was another Halloween-friendly film, United Artists "The Addams Family," at $16.1 million.

The computer-animated movie, which follows the spooky Addams family and some creepy relatives, features the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Snoop Dogg and Bette Midler. A live-action version in 1991 grossed $113.5 million in the US.And in fifth was Paramount s "Gemini Man," starring Will Smith as a retired hitman who must face off against a younger clone of himself.

It took in $8.5 million.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Man Batman Emma Stone Charlize Theron Angelina Jolie Oscar Isaac Will Smith Joaquin Phoenix Rosario Dawson Sunday Family From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Patients' miseries go high due to doctors's protes ..

5 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai encapsulates desire for optimism i ..

11 minutes ago

High interest rates pushing industrial sector to g ..

14 seconds ago

Powerful Russia tycoon quizzed by Spain's top crim ..

16 seconds ago

Keeper Mohammad Rizwan to replace Sarfraz Ahmad in ..

32 minutes ago

Four-day celebrations of 550 birth anniversary of ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.