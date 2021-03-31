Mehwish Hayat sings in melodious voice

(@fidahassanain)

She sings “Raat phaili hey tere surmai anchal ki tarah,,,,chand nikala hey tujy dhondhne pagal ki tarah” while seeing her favorite moments of “full moon” in the sky.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2021) Lollywood Superstar and recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat felt mesmerized when she saw the full moon and sang the song sung many years ago by late Noor Jehan.

Taking to Twitter, the actress’ sang the song and her melodious voice sounded like a magic on social media.

“Befaun se wafa kar kay Guzari hey Hayat,,,,,,me barasta raha weranay me badal ki tarah---raat phaili hey tere Surmai anchal ki tarah----chand nikla hey tujy dhondne pagal ki tarah,” was the song she was singing to mark her favorite moments of “full moon”.

She wrote: “Full moons have always been very special to me.This time I wasn’t only bathing in the glow of it's light but was also inspired to sing a few lines from Noor Jahan’s“raat phaili hai”.I love how there’s a mention of my surname ‘Hayat’which means ‘life’Smiling face with 3 hearts *Headphones recommended*Headphone,”.

The actress does not miss any moment which is her favorite to share with her fans and friends on social media. But she never missed “full moon” to share with her friends.