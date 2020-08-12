Ministry of Human Rights to premier short film “Nikah Nama” today

(@fidahassanain)

The aim of the short film is to educate the women about signing “Nikah Nama” before contracting marriage, so that they could save themselves from the problems mostly take place at the later stage.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2020) Ministry of Human Right is going to premier a short film “Nikah Nama” to spread awareness among the women on Wednesday.

The short film was produced by the ministry in collaboration with SOC films.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Human Rights announced to premier the short film on 6 pm on Wednesday (today) on Facebook.

Unluckily, mostly the women do not read “Nikah Nama” before contracting marriage which created problems for them at later stage