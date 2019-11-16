Mira Sethi ties knot with Bilal Siddiqi

(@fidahassanain)

The wedding ceremony held in San Francisco.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2019) Mira Sethi, the daughter of renowned journalist Najam Sethi, has tied the knot with childhood family friend Bilal M.Siddiqi.

Mira Sethi is a writer, host and actress.

According to the famaily sources, nikkah and mehndi ceremony was held in Lahore but the wedding wedding took place in San Francisco two weeks ago.

The very close members took part in the wedding ceremony as others outside the family were not invited there in San Francisco.





Last year, Mira Sethi announced with childhood family friend Bilal M. Siddiqi.

Mira wore beautiful traditional dress on her mehndi and wedding ceremonies. She was was smiling and enjoyed fun of thier wedding ceremony.

Her groom also acted in a funny way and both looked so happy on the occasion.

Adnan Malik, the close friend of Mira Sethi, also shared the messages for newly married couple.