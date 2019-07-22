UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohsin Abbas's Wife Says She Couldn't Collect Evidence As It Wasn't Pre-planned

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 34 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 03:06 PM

Mohsin Abbas's wife says she couldn't collect evidence as it wasn't pre-planned

Commenting on his press conference, Fatima said that her husband is lying and confusing the media. 

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Actor and tv host Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife Fatima Sohail has alleged her husband of domestic violence.

Fatima Sohail has also registered a complaint against Mohsin Abbas in Defence Police Station.

However, Mohsin denied all these allegations in a press conference on Sunday.

Commenting on his press conference, Fatima said that her husband is lying and confusing the media.

Talking to a TV channel, she said that she watched Mohsin’s press conference.

About him taking oath on Quran and saying he’s coming straight from police station, she said that the SHO has confirmed that he never came to the police station.

She said that she would have collected much evidence against her husband had this been a pre-planned controversy.

She said that she was three-month pregnant when he hit her. “I did not go for a medical examination, I only went for my ultrasound for my baby. I thought things will improve after the baby,” she said.

Fatima said that when she went to him asking him to accept her and her baby and leave his affair, he pulled her hair and slapped her. “What medical could have been conducted on it,” she added.

Fatima further said that Mohsin is confusing media. She said that he is trying to use my family and my dead daughter against me.

“Saying that you are taking physiologist’s help does not justify domestic violence. He can’t say this. This is not easy,” she said.

Fatima said bruises from violence and falling from stairs are different.

Regarding her next move, she said that she wants divorce from Mohsin as she and her child are not safe with him.

She said that my entire neighbourhood and celebrities Humaima Malik, Gohar Rasheed and Dua Malik are eye witnesses to his abuse.

She also urged other people to raise a voice against domestic violence.

Related Topics

Dead Police Station Divorce Wife Humaima Malik Gohar Rasheed Sunday Family Media TV All From Mohsin Abbas Haider

Recent Stories

Sports goods' exports dip 9.68pc in FY19

25 minutes ago

Two murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

25 minutes ago

National Assembly to meet on July 29

25 minutes ago

Turkey to Start Operation in Syria's North-East If ..

25 minutes ago

Federations will have to perform if they wish to g ..

19 minutes ago

Iran sentences 'CIA spies' to death

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.