(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Commenting on his press conference, Fatima said that her husband is lying and confusing the media.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Actor and tv host Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife Fatima Sohail has alleged her husband of domestic violence.

Fatima Sohail has also registered a complaint against Mohsin Abbas in Defence Police Station.

However, Mohsin denied all these allegations in a press conference on Sunday.

Commenting on his press conference, Fatima said that her husband is lying and confusing the media.

Talking to a TV channel, she said that she watched Mohsin’s press conference.

About him taking oath on Quran and saying he’s coming straight from police station, she said that the SHO has confirmed that he never came to the police station.

She said that she would have collected much evidence against her husband had this been a pre-planned controversy.

She said that she was three-month pregnant when he hit her. “I did not go for a medical examination, I only went for my ultrasound for my baby. I thought things will improve after the baby,” she said.

Fatima said that when she went to him asking him to accept her and her baby and leave his affair, he pulled her hair and slapped her. “What medical could have been conducted on it,” she added.

Fatima further said that Mohsin is confusing media. She said that he is trying to use my family and my dead daughter against me.

“Saying that you are taking physiologist’s help does not justify domestic violence. He can’t say this. This is not easy,” she said.

Fatima said bruises from violence and falling from stairs are different.

Regarding her next move, she said that she wants divorce from Mohsin as she and her child are not safe with him.

She said that my entire neighbourhood and celebrities Humaima Malik, Gohar Rasheed and Dua Malik are eye witnesses to his abuse.

She also urged other people to raise a voice against domestic violence.