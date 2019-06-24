UrduPoint.com
Music Classes At Lok Virsa In Full Swing

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:41 PM

Music classes at Lok Virsa in full swing

Music classes of different instruments at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) continue to attract the music enthusiasts from twin cities on every weekend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Music classes of different instruments at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) continue to attract the music enthusiasts from twin cities on every weekend.

Talking to APP, an official of Lok Virsa said that music classes, started in February were now in full swing with new students coming to register themselves everyday.

The official said these music classes were an effort to promote folk music and bring back the creative space to our community.

"Such events help create a sense of active society along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood", he added.

He said the aspirants were taking keen interest in different music courses being conducted by the renowned music artists. The instruments of main focus are Bansuri, Rubab, Tabla, Sitar and Harmonium.

Rubab class were taught by Adnan Hiader while Bansuri, Harmonium, Tabla and Sitar were taught by Salman Adil, Nazakat Ali, Amanat Ali and Amir Hussain respectively.

"Youngsters especially students are taking admission in our courses as part of their summer vacations activities which is why number of aspirants is increasing day by day", he added.

The students can contact the officials on phone number 051-9249213 for further details.

According to experts, extensive studies have shown that learning to play a musical instrument has many benefits including the ability to bring down stress, improve memory power and increase confidence levels.

Children display long-term positive results from playing musical instruments.

The benefits of music have been proven more effective in strengthening abstract reasoning skills in younger and older children than teaching them computers skills.

