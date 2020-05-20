UrduPoint.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Seeks Divorce

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 04:34 PM

Aalia Siddiqui says four divorces have taken place at Siddiqui house and the fifth one is ready now just because of the torture and violence at home.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2020) Aalia Siddiqui, the wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, served a legal notice on her husband, with a clear message to end the marriage here on Wednesday.

However, the reason as to why she wanted to part her ways with her husband was not clear yet.

“ Problems (in the marriage) started long before, but I wasn’t bringing them forward,” said Aalia Siddiqui.

“I was trying to over all these problems at home, with hope that everything will be back on right track,” she said, adding that she finally took this decision to part her ways with her husband.

The actor’s wife also accused her in-laws of mental and physical torture, saying that her husband Siddiqui never tortured her ever.

“Shouting and arguments have become unbearable,” she said, adding that violence became hallmark of Siddiqui’s family.

“Literally, they often beat me,” Aalia said. She went to accuse her husband’s brother, saying that he also subjected her to severe torture.

She said that it was happening for last so many years and the first wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui left him only because of this reason.

“Seven cases registered by the wives of their house against them and four divorces have taken place,” she said.

“ This is the fifth divorce on the cards. It’s a their way. You conceal a lot to avoid embarrassment before others, but how much can you take in love?”

Nawazuddin is presently under home quarantine in Budhana with his family as he was there to celebrate Eid. She said she had sent him the notice much before he left for Muzaffarpur but he didn’t reply to it.

“The legal path is now the only option left with me,” she added.

