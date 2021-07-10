UrduPoint.com
Netflix's Biggest Movie 'Red Notice' To Be Release Nov This Year

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 54 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 01:44 PM

'Red Notice' is a comedic action thriller drama, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber who had earlier collaborated with Dwayne in super hit movies like ‘DodgeBall’, ‘We’re the Millers’, ‘Central Intelligence.'

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2021) Netflix has revealed the release date of its biggest movie 'Red Notice'.

Featuring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynold, the film is set to premiere on the OTT platform in November this year.

Johnson took to social media to announce the news and even shared a photo of the trio.

“You’re officially on notice @Netflix’s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE premieres in your living rooms around the globe on NOV 12. FBI’s top profiler. World’s most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen...@GalGadot @VancityReynolds #REDNOTICE,” he tweeted.

'

The movie’s tagline teases an unlikely trio for the ages: the FBI’s top profiler (Dwayne) and two rival criminals: the world’s most wanted art thief (Gadot) and the greatest conman the world has ever seen (Reynolds). An Interpol issued ‘Red Notice’ is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler, and two rival criminals, there’s no telling what will happen.

The shooting for the film was halted in March due to the coronavirus induced lockdown of the entertainment industry and resumed in September. Producers on ‘Red Notice’ include Thurber, Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo and Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions.

