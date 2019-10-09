UrduPoint.com
Netizens Bash Mehwish Hayat Over Her Latest Dance Video

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 54 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:23 PM

Netizens bash Mehwish Hayat over her latest dance video



HOUSTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Social media users have bashed actress Mehwish Hayat after she shared her dance video on Instagram account.In the video, Hayat can be seen wearing pink-and-white western outfit, and was dancing with fellow actor Ahsan Khan in Hum Awards ceremony.The video made some of the users angry for wearing immoral dress while some people also praised the actors for their dance moves.

