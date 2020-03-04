New James Bond Movie Postponed Until November 2020 - Producers

The release of a new film about the British intelligence agent James Bond, No Time to Die, has been postponed from March to November, according to a posting in the movie's official Twitter blog on Wednesday

"MGM, Universal and bond producers, Michael G.

Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020," the posting says.

According to the posting, NO TIME TO DIE will be released in the UK on November 12 and the US on November 25, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow.