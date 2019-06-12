UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No 'Endgame' For Marvel Fan: He's Seen 'Avengers' Film 110 Times

Chand Sahkeel 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:03 PM

No 'Endgame' for Marvel fan: he's seen 'Avengers' film 110 times

A Marvel fan in the United States is doing his part to help Avengers: Endgame become the highest grossing movie in history he's seen the superhero blockbuster a whopping 110 times, possibly setting a new Guinness record

LOS ANGELES (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) A Marvel fan in the United States is doing his part to help Avengers: Endgame become the highest grossing movie in history he's seen the superhero blockbuster a whopping 110 times, possibly setting a new Guinness record."I work 10 hours, watch end game 2 times on weekdays at least 6 hours," said Agustin Alanis in a message on Twitter on Monday that was accompanied by a picture of himself and a theater attendant holding his 110th ticket stub for the movie.Alanis' feat beats another record set last year by Anthony Mitchell, who saw Avengers: Infinity War 103 times, which got him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records and a trip to the Endgame set.Alanis, who lives in Florida, has been chronicling his trips to see the movie on Twitter, posting a picture of himself at each viewing with his ticket stub.

The latest mega-blockbuster from Marvel Studios has earned a worldwide total of $2.732 billion at the box office so far, putting it within range of beating Avatar, which raked in $2.788 billion to become the highest-grossing movie of all time.The hugely-anticipated Avengers series-ender earned a staggering $1.2 billion on its opening weekend at the end of April and has since continued its massive box office run.Industry watchers, however, say the movie has begun to lose steam with viewers and may end up in the number two spot for the foreseeable future possibly until an eventual re-release.That's unless more fans like Alanis make it their duty to ensure Endgame snatches the title from Avatar.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Twitter Mitchell Florida United States April May All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

7 minutes ago

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed si ..

7 minutes ago

EU Representatives Committee Agrees to Extend Russ ..

8 minutes ago

Japan PM starts Tehran mission to ease tensions

8 minutes ago

Tunisia name Msakni in Africa Cup of Nations squad ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey lauds Montenegro for UE membership process

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.