Noor Bukhari says Bushra Bibi is more than a mother to her

The former actress and known TV host has shared her relationship with Bushra Bibi—the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2021) Renowned tv host Noor Bukhari said that Bushra Bibi, the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was more than a mother to her.

Taking to Instagram, Noor Bukhari was answering the questions with her fans and followers.

“She’s is more than a mother to me,” said Noor Bukhari while responding to a query about her relationship with Bushra Bibi—the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In 2017, Noor Bukhari announced to leave showbiz industry and later launched her own YouTube channel to share her views about religious transformation.

Bukhari had shared her picture with Bushra Bibi in Saudi Arabia in June 2018 where they both had gone to perform pilgrimage.

Last year, Noor Bukhari surprised her fans and followers on social media by contracting 5th marriage as she tied the knot with her once former husband Awn—who is considered close to Prime Minister Imran Khan.