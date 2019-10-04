UrduPoint.com
Offered A Role In Bollywood Hit Aashiqui 2', Claims Junaid Khan

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 04:19 PM

Offered a role in Bollywood hit Aashiqui 2', claims Junaid Khan

Pakistani singer-turned-actor Junaid Khan has claimed that he was approached for a role in Bollywood blockbuster movie Aashiqui 2', however, he rejected the offer

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Pakistani singer-turned-actor Junaid Khan has claimed that he was approached for a role in Bollywood blockbuster movie Aashiqui 2', however, he rejected the offer.Junaid Khan said that production team of the movie was looking for a new Pakistani face with both acting and singing qualities that's why they contacted me and other artists as well.

I still regret why I had rejected the offer as the movie did great business while its songs were also on the hit list, he added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

