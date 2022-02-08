UrduPoint.com

Oscar Nominates Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith For Best Actor

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published February 08, 2022 | 07:58 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Oscar nominees for the best actor include Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Denzel Washington, the academy Award announced on Tuesday.

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27.

