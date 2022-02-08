Oscar Nominates Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith for Best Actor

(@Aneesah05582539)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Oscar nominees for the best actor include Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Denzel Washington, the academy Award announced on Tuesday.

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27.