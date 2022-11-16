Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated for another Grammy Award

(@Abdulla99267510)

The singer has been nominated for her song “Udhero Na” for the international award while former US President Barack Obama is one of her fans.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2022) Arooj Aftab, a Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer, has been nominated again for Grammy Award this time for writing a song at 15 years of her age.

Her song “Udhero Na” has received The Best Global Performance Category.

Taking to Instagram, she congratulated Anoushka Shankar, the sitar artist in Udhero Na and other team members for their performance and contribution.

She has bagged the nomination for the 2023 for the Grammy for likes of Matt B, Eddy Kenzo, Burna Boy, Wouter Kellerman, Rocky Dawuni, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

Arooj has emerged as talented music producer, composer and vocalist with three solo albums.

Earlier she got training from the Berklee College of Music.

Former US President Barack Obama took to Twitter to share his annual summer playlist and wrote, “ With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household Names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between,”.