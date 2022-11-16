UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Singer Arooj Aftab Nominated For Another Grammy Award

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 16, 2022 | 05:58 PM

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated for another Grammy Award

The singer has been nominated for her song “Udhero Na” for the international award while former US President Barack Obama is one of her fans.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2022) Arooj Aftab, a Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer, has been nominated again for Grammy Award this time for writing a song at 15 years of her age.

Her song “Udhero Na” has received The Best Global Performance Category.

Taking to Instagram, she congratulated Anoushka Shankar, the sitar artist in Udhero Na and other team members for their performance and contribution.

She has bagged the nomination for the 2023 for the Grammy for likes of Matt B, Eddy Kenzo, Burna Boy, Wouter Kellerman, Rocky Dawuni, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

Arooj has emerged as talented music producer, composer and vocalist with three solo albums.

Earlier she got training from the Berklee College of Music.

Former US President Barack Obama took to Twitter to share his annual summer playlist and wrote, “ With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household Names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Barack Obama Music Twitter Family From Share Best Instagram

Recent Stories

Bangladesh U19 win first T20

Bangladesh U19 win first T20

23 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, ..

Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, Zahoor

29 minutes ago
 PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoo ..

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

3 hours ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

5 hours ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.