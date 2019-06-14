Pakistanis think Saba Qamar has best acting on TV among female actors

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "In your opinion, which actress's performance is the best on television

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "In your opinion, which actress's performance is the best on television?"In response, 12% said Saba Qamar; 6% said Mahira Khan; 5% each said Ayeza Khan and Mehwish Hayat; 4% said Bushra Ansari; 3% said Maria Wasti, Samina Peerzada, and Sana Fakhar; 2% each said Iqra Aziz and Sajal Aly, and 55% said others.

Earlier, Saba Qamar said that new talent of Pakistan tv drama industry had beaten the Indian and Arab dramas as our content is being liked all over the world.She said that unique drama stories and real culture had made the dramas popular.

She said that before signing film or drama, she study the script to understand the worth of the subject and story.