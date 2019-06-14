UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistanis Think Saba Qamar Has Best Acting On TV Among Female Actors

Chand Sahkeel 55 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:39 PM

Pakistanis think Saba Qamar has best acting on TV among female actors

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "In your opinion, which actress's performance is the best on television

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "In your opinion, which actress's performance is the best on television?"In response, 12% said Saba Qamar; 6% said Mahira Khan; 5% each said Ayeza Khan and Mehwish Hayat; 4% said Bushra Ansari; 3% said Maria Wasti, Samina Peerzada, and Sana Fakhar; 2% each said Iqra Aziz and Sajal Aly, and 55% said others.

Earlier, Saba Qamar said that new talent of Pakistan tv drama industry had beaten the Indian and Arab dramas as our content is being liked all over the world.She said that unique drama stories and real culture had made the dramas popular.

She said that before signing film or drama, she study the script to understand the worth of the subject and story.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Film And Movies Ayeza Khan Samina Peerzada Saba Qamar Maria Wasti Women TV All From Industry Best Arab

Recent Stories

Workers go on strike at Chuquicamata copper mine i ..

8 seconds ago

International experts for easy public accessibilit ..

10 seconds ago

Police arrest inter-provincial motorbike lifters' ..

12 seconds ago

Punjab age group swimming to get underway

14 seconds ago

China Calls for Restraint After Attack on Oil Tank ..

18 seconds ago

SSJ100 Crew Voiced No Concerns About Plane Systems ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.