Parineeti, Raghav Chaddha arrive in Udaipur for wedding festivities

(@Abdulla99267510)

The high-profile couple receives a festive welcome featuring traditional dhol beats and jubilant trumpets.

Udaipur: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2023) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her fiancé Raghav Chaddha have touched down in Udaipur ahead of their highly anticipated wedding, set to take place this weekend.

Upon their arrival at Udaipur airport, the high-profile couple received a festive welcome featuring traditional dhol beats and jubilant trumpets. The airport itself was adorned with a lavish display of flowers and red roses to extend a warm greeting to the soon-to-be newlyweds.

Parineeti was spotted donning a striking red jumpsuit, while Raghav opted for a stylish black ensemble paired with blue jeans.

The wedding festivities are scheduled to unfold at the prestigious Taj Lake Palace and Leela Palace, offering a picturesque backdrop for the celebrations.

Parineeti and Raghav have secured the opulent Maharaja Suite at the Palace, which comes at a staggering cost of approximately Rs1 million per day.

The couple's engagement took place on May 13 in a star-studded event that drew the presence of prominent politicians, including Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Parineeti's cousin and fellow actor, Priyanka Chopra, attended the engagement alongside her husband, Nick Jonas.

The reports indicated that the wedding guest list comprises 200 individuals, including 50 esteemed VVIPs, all set to partake in the grand celebration.