PBC Role In Promotion Of Qawwali Singing Lauded

March 30, 2023



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Famous Qawwals Rizwan Ali Khan and Muazzam Ali Khan have said that Radio Pakistan has always played crucial role for the promotion of Qawwali singing during the last seventy years.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, they said that Sufi music has a great history in sub-continent and their motive is to inculcate the essence of sufi music in the young generation.

They said Pakistan has a rich cultural heritage based upon Sufi poetry and qawali acts as a strong medium for its projection.

They said several amendments have been made in the Sufi music so far to entertain the youth with improvisation.

They were of the view that their relationship with Sufi music was a matter of great honor for them.

They said that they belong to renowned "Qawwal Bacha" Gharana of Qawwali singing, sons of famous Qawal Mujahid Moazzam Ali Khan and nephews of Qawal Maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

They further informed that they have been performing in duo category since 1990 at national and international fora.

