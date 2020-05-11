Photo of Samina Ahmad, Manzar Sehbai makes waves on social media

(@fidahassanain)

Hundreds of fans liked and made comments on the picture of the newly-wed couple on social media.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2020) A lovely picture of acclaimed Pakistani celebrity star Samina Ahmad and Manzar Sehbai went viral on social media here on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Manzar Sehbai shared a PDA-filled photo with his wife Samina Ahmad, with a caption of “Samina, @ManzarSehbai” with revolving emoji of love.

The fans are liking the picture of the duo with prayers and good wishes on the social media and the post garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Last month, both Samina Ahmad and Manzar Sehbai left many fans surprised by getting married who extended love and gratitude to their fans for good wishes on their wedding.