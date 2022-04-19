UrduPoint.com

PTV Dropped The Teaser Of Late Naila Jaffri's Upcoming Serial

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published April 19, 2022 | 04:29 PM

PTV dropped the teaser of Late Naila Jaffri's upcoming Serial

Pakistan Television officially released the trailer of late veteran actress Naila jaffri's last project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Television officially released the trailer of late veteran actress Naila jaffri's last project.

Jaffri was a renowned actress and director loved for her amazing personality and heartfelt acting. Fans were left in cry after the demise of beloved actress due to cancer.

Recently Pakistan Television dropped the official teaser of her last project which will be released on 'PTV Home' soon. It was shared on the official Facebook page of ptv Home with the video of trailer paying homage to the late actress.

"In loving memory of veteran actress Naila Jaffrri," the trailer starts with this caption.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the project to be launched soon and sharing their wishes for the drama to be an amazing one.

"Finally, our tv drama is releasing soon, miss you mam Naila Jaffri," one fan wrote on the official Facebook page of PTV Home.

"All the best for the Team PTV" another fan Sajjad Ahmed shared best wishes for both the drama & the team.

Related Topics

Facebook Cancer TV All Best PTV

Recent Stories

Food Authority recovers 3000kg substandard spices, ..

Food Authority recovers 3000kg substandard spices, seals factory

33 seconds ago
 Constable injured in encounter

Constable injured in encounter

34 seconds ago
 China says it has signed security pact with Solomo ..

China says it has signed security pact with Solomon Islands

35 seconds ago
 18th amendment restored true spirit of constitutio ..

18th amendment restored true spirit of constitution: PPP Chairman

6 minutes ago
 "Fraud": Saba Qamar unveils first look of her upco ..

"Fraud": Saba Qamar unveils first look of her upcoming drama serial

6 minutes ago
 US Decision to Ban Anti-Satellite Weapons Tests Mo ..

US Decision to Ban Anti-Satellite Weapons Tests Move to Right Direction - Ryabko ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.