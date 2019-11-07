UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rabi’s Video Leaks: Sudden Disappearance Of Singer’s Former Manger Creates Doubts

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:51 PM

Rabi’s video leaks: Sudden disappearance of singer’s former manger creates doubts

The singer’s incumbent manager says that disappearance of former manager is casting doubts but nobody can say it with sure that she is involved in video leaks.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2019) In a major twist to video leaks of famous singer Rabi Pirzada, sudden disappearance of her former manager has cast doubts about her alleged role in the singer’s new ordeal.The incumbent manager of the singer has confirmed that the former manager of her boss Rabi Pirzada is nowhere since the singer’s personal videos went viral on social media. She said it gave an impression of her role in the video leaks but no one can say it with surety and confidence that she was exactly that person who did all this.
“Her personal videos were made viral on social media in UAE and since then the manager of the singer had gone underground,” said the incumbent manager of the singer. “Nobody knows where she has gone,” she added.
Last week, Singer Rabi Pirzada’s personal inappropriate videos went viral on social media grabbing huge criticism from the public. The singer did not come to fore since after the personal videos spread on Whatsapp groups and other social media forums.
The manager said that the singer had approached FIA’s Cyber Crime wing for investigation in her video leaks, arrest the suspect involved in it and take action against him for breaching privacy and causing huge loss to her repute in social circles.

In a tweet, she posted, “"Almighty Allah will not cover the secrets of a person on the Day of Judgment who does not cover the secrets of others in this world,”.


On Nov 6, Rabi Pirzada decided to perform Umrah after quitting the showbiz industry. She took decision after consultation with friends and family members. Sources said the actress would soon depart for Saudi Arabia for the Umrah. Earlier, Rabi Pirzada had made a heartfelt request on social media following her indecent videos which were leaked on internet.

In her complaint to the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing, the pop singer said that she had returned her cellular phone to the company from which she bought it after the device ran down.


The company gave her a new mobile, she said. She expressed concerns that her data was stolen from the old device and shared with her friends. She requested the FIA Cyber Crime Wing to delete her videos from internet which is bringing dishonor to her and her family. On her complaint, the FIA has started interrogating the matter. Rabi Pirzada would also contact Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to prevent the footages from being uploaded, they added.

Related Topics

Internet World Showbiz Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Social Media UAE Company Saudi Arabia Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Family All From Industry

Recent Stories

Malaysian Foreign Minister Says Pompeo's Offer for ..

5 minutes ago

Irish sprinter Bennett leaves Bora

5 minutes ago

ICCI conference, exhibition to start from Nov13

5 minutes ago

Dollar loses 05 paisa against Rupee

7 minutes ago

KP Govt to provide gas, electricity to industry on ..

5 minutes ago

Visa requests from Sikh Yatrees being entertained ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.