Rumours of Aya Nakamura Olympics performance spark far-right backlash

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A rumour that France's biggest music star Aya Nakamura might sing an Edith Piaf song during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony drew an angry reaction from far-right groups.

Local media reported that the French-Malian singer discussed the possibility of performing a song by 20th century icon Piaf when she met President Emmanuel Macron last month, though neither party has confirmed the rumour.

But it was enough to become an issue at a campaign rally on Sunday for the Reconquest party, led by far-right former presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, where Nakamura's name drew boos from the crowd.

The 28-year-old singer has become a pop superstar around the world for hits like "Djadja", which has close to a billion streams on YouTube alone.

A small extremist group, the Natives hung a banner by the River Seine that read: "There's no way Aya, this is Paris, not the Bamako market".

Nakamura responded on social media: "You can be racist but not deaf... That's what hurts you! I'm becoming a number 1 state subject in debates... but what do I really owe you? Nada."

sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera also weighed in, telling Nakamura: "It doesn't matter, people love you. Don't worry about anything."