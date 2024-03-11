Open Menu

Rumours Of Aya Nakamura Olympics Performance Spark Far-right Backlash

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published March 11, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Rumours of Aya Nakamura Olympics performance spark far-right backlash

A rumour that France's biggest music star Aya Nakamura might sing an Edith Piaf song during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony drew an angry reaction from far-right groups

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A rumour that France's biggest music star Aya Nakamura might sing an Edith Piaf song during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony drew an angry reaction from far-right groups.

Local media reported that the French-Malian singer discussed the possibility of performing a song by 20th century icon Piaf when she met President Emmanuel Macron last month, though neither party has confirmed the rumour.

But it was enough to become an issue at a campaign rally on Sunday for the Reconquest party, led by far-right former presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, where Nakamura's name drew boos from the crowd.

The 28-year-old singer has become a pop superstar around the world for hits like "Djadja", which has close to a billion streams on YouTube alone.

A small extremist group, the Natives hung a banner by the River Seine that read: "There's no way Aya, this is Paris, not the Bamako market".

Nakamura responded on social media: "You can be racist but not deaf... That's what hurts you! I'm becoming a number 1 state subject in debates... but what do I really owe you? Nada."

sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera also weighed in, telling Nakamura: "It doesn't matter, people love you. Don't worry about anything."

Related Topics

Century World Sports Music Social Media France Paris Bamako Sunday Market Olympics YouTube Media From Singer Pakistan Limited Billion Love

Recent Stories

Commonwealth delegations hails establishment of tr ..

Commonwealth delegations hails establishment of transgender school

1 minute ago
 Agri experts, scientists should make concerted eff ..

Agri experts, scientists should make concerted efforts for food security: Dr Iqr ..

1 minute ago
 Board ensuring fair, transparent matric examinatio ..

Board ensuring fair, transparent matric examinations: Chairman RBISE

1 minute ago
 FCCI changes office timing during Ramazan

FCCI changes office timing during Ramazan

1 minute ago
 UVAS, SARP pay homage to Prof Manzoor Ahmad

UVAS, SARP pay homage to Prof Manzoor Ahmad

1 hour ago
 New DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia assumes charge

New DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia assumes charge

1 hour ago
PTA's QoS survey evaluates cellular Services

PTA's QoS survey evaluates cellular Services

1 hour ago
 Emergency summit in Jamaica to address spiraling H ..

Emergency summit in Jamaica to address spiraling Haiti crisis

1 hour ago
 WAPDA establishes Hydel Museum at Tarbela

WAPDA establishes Hydel Museum at Tarbela

1 hour ago
 Drizzle in city, more rain with few heavy falls li ..

Drizzle in city, more rain with few heavy falls likely

1 hour ago
 UN chief urges 'silencing the guns' in Gaza for Ra ..

UN chief urges 'silencing the guns' in Gaza for Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Moon sighted, first Ramazan to begin from Tuesday

Moon sighted, first Ramazan to begin from Tuesday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz