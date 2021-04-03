Sajal Aly achieves the milestone of 7 million followers on Instagram

(@fidahassanain)

Ayeza Khan with 8.4 million followers on Instagram is on the top, Aiman Khan is on the second position with 8.2 million followers while Mahira Khan is at third position with 7.2 million followers

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2021) Lollywood Star Sajjal Aly reached 7 million followers on Instagram.

She achieved this milestone on Saturday.

With teh huge fans base, Sajal Aly became the fourth most popular showbiz celebrity in the country.

However, Ayeza Khan is still at the top as 8.4 million people follow her on Instagram. Aiman Khan has 8.2 million while Mahira Khan is at the third position with 7.2 million followers.