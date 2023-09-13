Sania Mirza lauds Nadia Jamil over her inspirational journey

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Indian Tennis star has called Nadia Jamil “Inspiring figure” in response to the actor’s candid discussion about her journey of overcoming childhood trauma, including her experiences as a survivor of child sexual abuse.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13rd, 2023) Indian Tennis sensation Sania Mirza on Wednesday expressed her profound admiration for Pakistani actor and child rights advocate Nadia Jamil, calling her an inspiring personality.

Nadia took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her arduous path towards healing, survival, and personal growth, despite enduring "agonizing pain," concealing herself from situations and people, and grappling with profound unhappiness.

Sania conveyed her deep respect for Nadia in response to the actor's candid discussion about her journey of overcoming childhood trauma, including her experiences as a survivor of child sexual abuse.

In her message, the Indian sports icon expressed her awareness of Nadia's activities and advocacy work, stating, "You are so truly inspiring. I’ve been following you and everything you do .. so so amazing."

The veteran actor revealed how she eventually found the tools to nurture and respect herself, emphasizing her responsibility for caring for her inner child and helping other survivors on their healing journeys.

As a survivor of sexual abuse, Nadia emphasized the importance of acknowledging the feelings experienced during the process of confronting one's traumatic past, highlighting that every survivor's journey is unique.

She stressed the significance of every child's well-being, including the child within adults, and encouraged individuals to acknowledge their fears, move at their own pace, and embrace their emotions.

The actor urged people in Pakistan and worldwide to join her in proclaiming that the shame solely belongs to the perpetrators, promoting healing, and striving for a world where every survivor of CSA not only survives but thrives.

Nadia expressed gratitude for her supportive communities, including the #notmyshame campaign against CSA initiated by Emma-Jane Taylor, and called for unity in shaming the abusers rather than the victims.