Save E From Selfies, Says Drag Star RuPaul

Television superstar RuPaul Charles gave his millions of fans a little piece of friendly advice Monday: don't stop him in the street for a selfie."I have shit to do and I am living my life

I have no time for selfies," the presenter of the phenomenally successful "RuPaul's Drag Race" told television executives in the south of France.The American actor and singer said his new global fame meant he was even being stopped in the street by fans when he is not in drag.RuPaul joked that his show has been such a hit that he was thinking of making spin-offs like "�Drag Race Prison Break' or �Drag Race Junior', or �Drag Race: The Elder Years'" as he was honoured with an award at MIPCOM, the world's biggest entertainment market in Cannes, France.

The 58-year-old said he always knew he would be a star "because my mother told me I was going to be famous because a psychic told her when she was pregnant with me.

So I believed it."I was famous even before I was famous" back in Atlanta, Georgia where he was born, he added.But the flamboyant performer confessed that when fame came it was a bit of a letdown."I thought when I got famous the world would say unanimously, �We love you!' and then my life would be rainbows and unicorns and it would be all fabulous."But after a while when you have some success that's not enough, it doesn't fill that void that every human alive feels."

