Senate Committee on Human Rights approves screening of Zindagi Tamasha

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar unanimously has agreed with the censor board’s decision to permit the film to screen.

Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights approved the screening of Sarmad Khoosat's Zindigi Tamaasha here on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar said that the Senate committee unanimously agreed that the censor board’s decision to permit the film to screen.

“We’ve found nothing wrong with it. Censor board has allowed release of post-COVID. Detail reasoning to follow later,” Khokar said.

The government had announced in January that it would move Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for a critical review of the film. However, Senate’s Human Rights Body took up the matter in March and restrained CII from reviewing it.

Earlier, the censor authorities in Punjab and Sindh had announced that they were banning the release of the movie.

Nirmal Bano, a fresh graduate from NCA, write the film which was due on January 24, 2020.

Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, Arif Hasan and Ali Qureshi played leading role in the film. .

Earlier, Khoosat had claimed that he was receiving threats over release of the film and sought advice from people that whether he should withdraw Zindagi Tamasha or not. He repeatedly said that the film did not contain objectionable content as the censor authorities cleared it.

The “Manto” actor refrained from naming the people who were using coercion for him to stop the release of Zindagi Tamasha.