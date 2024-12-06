Open Menu

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Take Part In Maharashtra CM’s Oath Taking Ceremony

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 06, 2024 | 05:24 PM

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony

Both Bollywood stars engage in cheerful conversation and hug each other during their interaction at event

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2024) Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan took part in the oath-taking ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister Davendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

Several other prominent personalities attended the oath taking ceremony but both superstars grabbed the attention. A video showing both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh went viral on the social media.

The both stars looked dashing in three-piece suits. Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his Manager Pooja Dadlani.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also engaged in cheerful conversation and hugged each other—the gesture which delighted their fans.

National Congress Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, actors Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actress Madhuri Dixit were also among the guests.

Industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, his son Anant Ambani and Anant’s wife Radhika Ambani were also among the prominent participants.

The latest reports say that Salman Khan will soon be seen alongside actress Rashmika Mandanna in his upcoming film Sikandar.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is set to star in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek.

