Showbiz personalities speak up against bakeries’ misbehavior

The showbiz stars say that refusing Merry Christmas to customers for their Christmas cakes is highly condemnable and must be cursed.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2021) Popular showbiz personalities have spoken up against the bakeries where a staffer refused to write Merry Christmas on Christmas cakes for the customers.

The discriminatory act of the employee has stormed into the social media as netizens and prominent personalities have started speaking against it and have asked people to boycott such bakeries.

Taking to Instagram, Sanam Saeed expressed disappointment over the rude behavior of the bakery staff. She tagged both bakeries and gave a strong reminder about the representation of white colour in the national flag.

Actress Syra Yousuf also condemned the incidne , she said, “Let’s learn to be tolerant. Let’s learn to show respect to each other regardless of our religious beliefs.

Let’s learn to be human,”.

Ramasha Khan also tweeted the misbehavior of the bakeries staff and shared one of the quotes of Quaid-e-Azam Muhamamd Ali Jinnah—the father of the nation.

On Dec. 21, a female customer took to a Facebook group Voice of Customer PK and reported that she went to the DHA branch of Delizia bakery, where she was refused to write ‘Merry Christmas’ by their staff. She said that bakeries should not make money from their religious occasions as well if they are so much against non-Muslims and their religions.

The management of both bakeries are yet to release official statements to the public.