Showbiz Stars Express Support For Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2022 | 04:35 PM

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

The popular stars of the Lollywood have expressed hope that Imran Khan will return with more power and greater resolve.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2022) The popular celebrities of the showbiz industry have expressed solidarity and support for Imran Khan.

The showbiz stars have marked his ouster day as black day of the history.

Many celebrities say that it is very awful that Imran Khan has been ousted from the office of Prime Minister.

Popular actress Samina Pirzada wrote on Twitter, "This is not the end, Imran Khan will return with more power and greater resolve. He will not give up and neither will we. We share a great bond. love for Pakistan.".

She has thanked Imran Khan for waking up the nation and said, "Imran Khan, humain is lambi neend say jaganay ka shukria. Humnay is political theatre kay saray chehray jan liay hain pehchan liay hain, ".

She stated that they had learned all these behind the political theater.

Maya Ali, another actor, said it was the very sad day that Imran Khan was ousted from the Prime Minister office.

She said that we have lost an honest Prime Minister.

She has also thanked Khan and expresses hope that IK will rise back

She also wrote “once leader, always a leader.”

Armeena Khan a famous actress wrote on his twitter “May God protect Pakistan and it’s loyal citizens from darkness and forces of evil that are about to consume it once more. Ameen.”

She told that, she is unable to sleep as she felt that something important has been lost.

Shan Shahid ‘a big name of Pakistan film industry’ penned that this was Imran Khan’s journey as a PM phase 1, he further said that a journey as great leader begins now.

He said Imran Khan that this nation needs him, while asking him that don’t give up on us..don’t give up on Pakistan.

