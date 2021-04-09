UrduPoint.com
Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:07 PM

The Bollywood star whose original name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra has expressed romantic note by sharing her picture with her husband Daniel Weber on their 10th wedding ceremony.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2021) Sunny Leone, bollywood actress and model, and her husband Daniel Weber are celebrating 10th wedding anniversary today, April 9..

Taking to Instagram, Karenjit Kaur Vohra known as Sunny Leone shared her picture with her husband by wishing him happy 10th anniversary.

She wrote: “Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love!,”. She got emotional and wrote: “I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days,”.

Sunny also wrote that her husband was her rock and hero and expressed love for him. She wrote: “You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!!,”.

Fans and friends are also extending sweet wishes on their 10th wedding anniversary.

She got married with Daniel Weber in 2011.

