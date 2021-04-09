Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

(@fidahassanain)

The Bollywood star whose original name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra has expressed romantic note by sharing her picture with her husband Daniel Weber on their 10th wedding ceremony.

She wrote: “Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love!,”. She got emotional and wrote: “I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days,”.

Sunny also wrote that her husband was her rock and hero and expressed love for him. She wrote: “You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!!,”.

Fans and friends are also extending sweet wishes on their 10th wedding anniversary.

She got married with Daniel Weber in 2011.