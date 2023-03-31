Sushmita Sen surprises fans yet again with new video

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress has posted the video just a month after undergoing angioplasty due to a heart attack

Mumbai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2023) Bollywood star Sushmita Sen has impressed her fans yet again with a new video posted on Instagram, just a month after undergoing angioplasty due to a heart attack. In the video, Sen is seen on the set of her upcoming project, posing for the camera in a stunning black outfit. The video also shows glimpses of her team members on set. The background music is the song "Aknkhon Ke Saagar" by Shafqat Amanat Ali.

Sen captioned the video, "Celebrating the completion of one month since my Angioplasty.. doing exactly what I love doing.. WORKING!!! Lights, camera, ACTION and of course @flavienheldt creating his magic!!! This beautiful song, a forever favourite plays on repeat!!! I love you guys.

"

Sen's heart attack came as a shock to her fans, who consider her an inspiration. She had informed them about it on Instagram, stating, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father @sensubir) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done, stent in place and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’."

The Indian media reported that the actress is now back to work and would be seen in the web-series Aarya 3.