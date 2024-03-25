Taapsee Pannu Ties Knot With Mathias Boe
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2024 | 10:06 PM
The Indian media report that the actress's wedding ceremony took place on March 23 in the Indian city of Udaipur.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2024) Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu quietly tied the knot with her boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe, the Indian media reported on Monday.
The actress's wedding ceremony took place on March 23 in the Indian city of Udaipur. The close family members, with very few guests from the showbiz industry, attended the ceremony.
Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and producer Kanika Dhillon are among the few famous personalities who attended the wedding.
According to the Indian media, Taapsee will soon host a party in Mumbai for friends and colleagues, and it is expected that she will announce the date soon.
In February, it appeared that Taapsee was about to get engaged.
Taapsee and Mathias have been in a relationship for over 10 years, and the couple prefers not to share their personal lives and information on the media.
