UrduPoint.com

Tax Relief For Filmmakers To Uplift Industry: Javed Sheikh

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published June 30, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Tax relief for filmmakers to uplift industry: Javed Sheikh

Versatile Pakistani Actor and Director Javed Shiekh on Thursday said the tax relief announced by the government recently for the filmmakers would uplift the film industry which was set to take off with production of exceptional movies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Versatile Pakistani Actor and Director Javed Shiekh on Thursday said the tax relief announced by the government recently for the filmmakers would uplift the film industry which was set to take off with production of exceptional movies .

Talking to APP, he lauded the government's incentives for the film industry and termed them "extraordinary". It would help the investors and producers to import quality equipment that would eventually enhance the quality of film and drama production.

"Pakistani film industry is reviving and there is no doubt that its future is quite bright," he said, pointing out the recent movies produced by the industry which got overwhelming response from across the globe, especially in terms of their quality.

He said the incentives for the film industry might be late, but announced at the right time.

Divulging details of his future projects, he said a film "Quad-e-Azam Zindabaad" would be released on the occasion Eid-ul-Azha across the Pakistan. Two other films "Money back guarantee" and "Dehli Gate" were underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Import Money From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sports festival for persons with different abiliti ..

Sports festival for persons with different abilities held in Mardan

3 minutes ago
 Syed Murad Ali Shah sets timeline for completion o ..

Syed Murad Ali Shah sets timeline for completion of Rs53 bn K-IV augmentation wo ..

4 minutes ago
 Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against Engl ..

Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England

4 minutes ago
 CIEC visits Sindh Madressatul Islam University

CIEC visits Sindh Madressatul Islam University

4 minutes ago
 Road safety lecture for SNGPL drivers arranged

Road safety lecture for SNGPL drivers arranged

39 minutes ago
 PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency ..

PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency departments

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.