UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Lavishes Praise On Shah Rukh Khan Starrer 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:01 PM

Trump lavishes praise on Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) took over the globe universally, so much so, that even US President Donald Trump could not stop gushing over it

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) took over the globe universally, so much so, that even US President Donald Trump could not stop gushing over it.Trump quoted the iconic movie featuring SRK in his speech during his ongoing official visit to India, leaving the actor's fans overwhelmed.The US president while delivering his speech at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday showered praises on the Hindi film industry saying that he is proud of how India produces the most number of movies in the world.

This is the country that produces 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood.

All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay," he said.Yash Raj Films reacting to Trump's speech tweeted, "DDLJ trumps."Prior to this, former US President Barack Obama also referenced the movie in his speech in 2015.

He quoted the iconic dialogue from the film and said, "Senorita, bade bade desho mein� you know what I mean."

Related Topics

India World Barack Obama Film And Movies Music Bollywood Visit Trump Ahmedabad Bade Hub Shah Rukh Khan 2015 All From Industry

Recent Stories

World Spay Day observed at UVAS

4 minutes ago

All resources being utilized to save forests, DFO ..

1 minute ago

NA body takes strict notice on universities' issue ..

1 minute ago

RCB confiscates five truckload goods of encroacher ..

1 minute ago

Pak HC pays courtesy call on President, PM of Sri ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Crew of Quarantined Diamond Princess Lin ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.