TV: Saba Qamar tops the most popular female TV actor category according to a Gallup Pakistan survey

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th June, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 12% Pakistanis think Saba Qamar has the best acting on TV among female actors.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, which actress’s performance is the best on television?” In response, 12% said Saba Qamar; 6% said Mahira Khan; 5% each said Ayeza Khan and Mehwish Hayat; 4% said Bushra Ansari; 3% said Maria Wasti, Samina Peerzada, and Sana Fakhar; 2% each said Iqra Aziz and Sajal Aly, and 55% said others.