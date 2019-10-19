UrduPoint.com
University Of Performing Arts To Be Established: President Arts Council Of Pakistan

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 10:09 PM

University of performing arts to be established: President Arts Council of Pakistan

President Arts Council of Pakistan, Muhammad Ahmed Shah on Saturday said a university of fine arts and performing arts would be established

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :President Arts Council of Pakistan, Muhammad Ahmed Shah on Saturday said a university of fine arts and performing arts would be established.

He was speaking at the award ceremony 2018-19 of the Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts (ACIAC), which was organised in honor of the students ACIAC here.

He said the arts council was working hard to bring further improvement in the fields of dance and theater.

Seasoned writer, satirist and humorist Anwer Maqsood presented the shields, medals and cheques among the successful students.

Anwer Maqsood were also presented a bouquet of flowers on behalf of Arts Council.

