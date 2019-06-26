UrduPoint.com
Veena Malik In Hot Waters Over Smear Campaign Against Maryam Nawaz

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 15 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:18 PM

Veena Malik in hot waters over smear campaign against Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Japan president Malik Noor has filed a complaint against Veena Malik with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 26th June, 2019) Actress Veena Malik has landed herself in trouble for smear campaign against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz.

According to media reports, PML-N Japan president Malik Noor has filed a complaint against Veena Malik with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The cyber crime cell of FIA has initiated legal proceedings in this regard.

The complainant stated that Veena Malik uses inappropriate words for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on her official twitter account. This has hurt the PML-N workers.

The petitioner demanded action against Veena Malik under Cyber Crime Act.

He also demanded to remove the allegations made against Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif on Twitter accounts.

Investigation sources in FIA said that they will take action on the complaint according to law.

Reacting to this, Veena Malik said, “So PMLN is threatening me to file case against me. For what? For standing with my country? For how long this is going to last? Till when these political mafia's r going to use these filthy tactics to suppress the voices who speak against them? #PakistanZindabad #WeStandWithVeena”

Veena Malik is seen quite active on social media these days and it seems that she is on a mission against the opposition parties on Twitter.

One after the other, Veena Malik has been posting tweets against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party.

At a time when even the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are divided over the policies of the government, Veena Malik continues to side by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Veena Malik’s top target is however Maryam Nawaz whom she refers to as ‘Nani Ama’.

Her savage tweets are winning over the internet and her following is fast increasing.

