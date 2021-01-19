UrduPoint.com
What Is Mufti Qavi’s Reaction After Being Slapped?

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 hours ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:26 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2021) Mufti Qavi whose clip of being allegedly slapped by Hareem Shah went viral, has said that the cause of such people is nothing but fame

He says that Hareem Shah did all this for money.

He has expressed these views while answering to the questions in a morning show of a TV.

Mufti Qavi says that the entire pathan family is angry over this act of Hareem Shah and they are willing to take action against her.

“I was called there for a program by a tv channel. But the secretary of Hareem Shah slapped me,” he further says.

“It was Ayesha who is secretary of Hareem Shah who slapped me. Right at that moment when I was about talk to a manager, and Hareem Shah was busy in making picture of this whole scene,” Mufti explains.

He says: “ He was picked up by a TV’s car where Hareem Shah and her secretary Ayesha were already sitting. The car took us to a place where they offered me meal and later when I came to the room and started to talk to the hotel manager, Ayesha came and slapped me while Hareem Shah was making picture and video,”.

