What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

The latest reports say that the role of the actress in the third episode of Marvel has been introduced.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2022) The third episode of Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel has been released and Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat is playing the younger version of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel’s great grandmother.

The fans are in awe about the actor's role in the third episode.

But now her role has been introduced in a scene from a flashback where she finds the magical bracelet which is now in possession of Kamala.

Mehwish’s name in the series is Aisha.

It may be mentioned here that the role of Kamala’s grandmother has been played by legendary Pakistani actress Samina Ahmed, who is Aisha’s daughter.

Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani is playing the role of first Muslim superhero in the series. A list of directors including Oscar winning Pakistani director Sharmeen-Obaid Chinoy have contributed to the series.

Besides Mehwish, Nimra Bucha is also playing a vital role in the series. Her character’s name in the series is Najma. She has also been introduced in the third episode.