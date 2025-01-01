10th Begum Saifullah Khan Tennis Championship underway in Islamabad

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 01, 2025 | 08:25 PM

The 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships continued today at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, showcasing promising tennis talent across multiple age categories

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships continued today at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, showcasing promising tennis talent across multiple age categories.

According to press released issued by Pakistan Tennis Federation on Wednesday, tournament patron Senator Salim Saifullah Khan made a special appearance, supporting the event that honors his late mother's memory and continues to promote tennis in Pakistan.

In men's singles, notable performances included Muzammil Murtaza defeating Sami Zeb Khan 6-3, 6-4 and Muhammad Shoaib emerging victorious against Ahmad Nael Qureshi in a challenging three-set match.

The ladies' singles saw strong showings from Laiba Iqbal who convincingly beat Fatima Ali Raja 6-2, 6-1 and Noor Malik who dominated her match with a 6-0, 6-0 win.

Young talents also impressed in junior categories. In the Boys 18 & Under category, Ahtesham Humayun and Bilal Asim advanced with straight-set victories while the younger age groups demonstrated remarkable skill and potential.

The tournament continues to serve as a crucial platform for identifying and nurturing tennis talent across Pakistan, maintaining the legacy of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan.

