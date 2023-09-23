16-member bridge team to represent Pakistan in Asian Games

LAHORE, Sep 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :A 16-member Pakistan bridge contingent (10 males and six females) including 11 players and five officials will participate in the 19th Asian Games under the captaincy of seasoned bridge master Ghalib Ali Bandesha.

The bridge event of Asian Games will be competed in three categories - Men's Team, Women's Team and Mixed Team to be staged at Hangzhou Qi-yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall from Sept 27 to Oct 6.

Ghalib Bandesha, the skipper of national bridge squad, in his exclusive chat on Thursday with APP informed that Pakistan will field its bridge teams in two competitions - Men's Team and Mixed Team events of Asian Games. "Five players of our national squad will feature in Men's competition while six in Mixed Team event," he added.

Bandesha, who has grabbed several titles and gold medals during his 12-year international career including gold medal in BFAME Championships in 2017, China-Arab States Bridge Championships 2013, Bridge Festivals Dubai in 2016, 2017 & 2018, Jordan 2022, China 2016, 2017 and 2018 and Turkey 2022, is also one of the key members of Pakistan bridge contingent.

He said that Pakistan bridge contingent is consisted of highly experienced players like Rubina Agha and Masood Mazhar, who have won numerous world titles and medals during their respective careers. "We are quite upbeat that our players will exhibit outstanding performance and win laurels for the country in the mega event".

He informed that the teams from 13 countries will show their prowess in the Asiad bridge event. "We know that some best bridge outfits of Asia such as China, India, Hong Kong and Singapore will be in the competition and our players will have to demonstrate their true potential to achieve success in the Asian Games," he added.

Pak bridge contingent:Players: Ghalib Ali Bandesha (capt), Rubina Agha, Masood Mazhar, Anwar Mumtaz Kizilbash, Shahab Sarki, Yousuf Jan Mohammad, , Samira Jimmy Fancy, Azra Raja, Arslan Mansoor, Farrukh Liaqat and M Zia Hai.

Team officials: Raheel Ahmed, Jaweria Hai, Mosammat Lata Begum, Raana Bodman and Mohammad Arif Bajwa.