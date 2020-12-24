UrduPoint.com
2-day Christmas Sports Gala Opens In Multan

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:17 AM

A two-day Christian sports gala inaugurated here on Wednesday at the sports gymnasium

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ):A two-day Christian sports gala inaugurated here on Wednesday at the sports gymnasium.

Chief manager Bank Al-Habib, Karrar Haidar, and District Sports Officer (DSO) Adnan Naeem was chief guest at the opening ceremony of the two-day events.

Karrar Haidar appreciated sports department for holding sports gala and stated that minorities were safe in Pakistan and enjoying equal rights like the rest of the population in the country.

DSO said the department has organized the event to express solidarity with the Christian community in connection with the upcoming Christmas festival.

During the gala various sports competitions were being schedule.

In the competition conducted after the inauguration ceremony, Multan White team comprising Surkhab, Huzaifa, Raheel, Minahil and Kashmayen defeated Multan Green team comprising Paras, Bilal Sheikh, Ali Imran, Mehwish, and Javeria in the final match of table tennis.

In boys singles table tennis contest, Multan White's Sukhab Azam defeated Multan Green's Paras Azam while Minahil Azam of Multan White defeated Mehwish Mukhtar of Multan Green in girls single match.

