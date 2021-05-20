ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The 2021 WSF Men's World Team Squash Championship which was scheduled to take place in Tauranga, New Zealand in December would now be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in the same month from 7 to 11.

The event was moved to safeguard against the strict travel restrictions in New Zealand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release issued here.

Under directives from the New Zealand government, entry to passengers from all countries was currently strictly controlled to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Squash Federation (WSF) board in partnership with the Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) has made the decision to move the championships to Malaysia to secure the event on this year's Calendar.

The new venue for the Men's World Team Championship would be the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil. It marks the first time since 2007 - in Chennai, India - that the Men's World Team Championship would take place in Asia.

Egypt were currently the defending champions after beating England in the final of the 2019 championships held in Washington, D.

C. Malaysia, meanwhile, has hosted the Men's World Team Championship before, in Petaling Jaya in 1997.

WSF President, Zena Wooldridge said we were disappointed that we won't be returning to New Zealand in December. "I thank Squash New Zealand for their support and for the work they put in prior to this decision being made. SRAM has considerable pedigree in organising major squash events, so we are fortunate to have such a capable and willing alternative host, and we look forward to working with them closely to deliver a top-class tournament to close out the year," he said.

WSF Championships Commission Chair Tony Choi said: "Malaysia missed out on hosting the 2020 Women's World Team Championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are pleased that SRAM have stepped up to host this year's men's championships."SRAM President Gerard Monteiro said, "We welcome teams from across the world to gather in Kuala Lumpur for a memorable squash gala complete with the legendary Malaysian hospitality."Chair of the Organising Committee Wayne Werder said, "It is great that Malaysia have been able to pick up the event."